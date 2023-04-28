stock photo similar to Mango Mintality
Mango Mintality
Mango Mintality is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gush Mints and Mango Haze. Mango Mintality is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Mintality effects include feeling talkative, hungry, and uplifted. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Mango Mintality features mango as it’s predominant flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Mintality typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Mintality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mango Mintality strain effects
Mango Mintality strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
Mango Mintality strain reviews29
j........z
April 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
C........8
July 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
v........r
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed