Hybrid

Mango Mintality

Mango Mintality is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gush Mints and Mango Haze. Mango Mintality is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mango Mintality effects include feeling talkative, hungry, and uplifted. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Mango Mintality features mango as it’s predominant flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Mango Mintality typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Mintality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mango Mintality strain effects

29 real people

Feelings

Talkative

Uplifted

Relaxed

Mango Mintality strain helps with

  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress
Mango Mintality strain reviews

April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023
First bowl in, Very smooth. Not overly heady high but not lacking, definitely some indica traits because my body feels very relaxed no too tight. Flavor is definitely mild with a nice tone of mango with a light brush on mint on exhale. Seems more use for a day time or maybe after work before getting dinner started. Highly recommend!🤌🏽👍🏼🐢
23 people found this helpful
July 8, 2023
With its unique terpene profile and delightful Mango overtones this strain is perfect for those wanting a clear, uplifting, and euphoric high without the usual anxiety associated with most sativa strains. Highly recommend anyone give this unique Sativa leaning Hybrid a shot if they can find it. Stay safe and Enjoy!
15 people found this helpful
November 5, 2022
Was very good, from Iowa!
5 people found this helpful
