Reviews

9

Avatar for granddaddyindigo
Member since 2019
immediate relaxation and u feel no body pain. Its uplifting and motivating. Almost immediately after I hit it I feel physically lighter and also carefree haha. If you resist the temptation to melt into ur bed, you may get a lot done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ChiefHighHorse
Member since 2014
A fairly dense nug with a sweet candy like smell. The flavor of mango is apparent from exhale to inhale with a fast acting initial high. Not long into the session I felt stress and back pain melt away. I also experienced an uplifted mood and more prone to laugh. This strain is someone’s cornerstone ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Okiegurl
Member since 2019
Loved the fruity taste. Very beautiful. Hate the dizzy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for EZPZELYK
Member since 2018
After having the sunset sherbet and mango Kush separately.. when I heard about this strain I knew it was going to be good. To my surprise it was pretty great! I’m an all day smoker so anything that has a real nice even energetic buzz to it I’m for. Perfect herb for being outside and enjoying the day...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for 420couchlocked
Member since 2019
Over the past 2-3 year of pretty much smoking daily, I havent really came by anything thats like this strain. Its doesnt really smell a lot like mango. Hits you with a decent body high at first with a slight head high then a little later hits the head really hard again making you feel very sedated a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jaimack311
Member since 2016
I call it light and airy... great strain to smoke all day... smooth mellow pulls, not much choking or coughing. Very flavorful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Jbsir24
Member since 2018
Put it this way, I’m Fucking ripped
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Madronemetal
Member since 2018
Two heavy bong rips has me feeling good. Pronounced body high, but the couch lock is nowhere to be found. This would be a good strain for camping or hiking!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted