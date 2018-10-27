Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Sherbert.
Reviews
9
granddaddyindigo
Member since 2019
immediate relaxation and u feel no body pain. Its uplifting and motivating. Almost immediately after I hit it I feel physically lighter and also carefree haha. If you resist the temptation to melt into ur bed, you may get a lot done.
A fairly dense nug with a sweet candy like smell. The flavor of mango is apparent from exhale to inhale with a fast acting initial high. Not long into the session I felt stress and back pain melt away. I also experienced an uplifted mood and more prone to laugh. This strain is someone’s cornerstone ...
After having the sunset sherbet and mango Kush separately.. when I heard about this strain I knew it was going to be good. To my surprise it was pretty great! I’m an all day smoker so anything that has a real nice even energetic buzz to it I’m for. Perfect herb for being outside and enjoying the day...
Over the past 2-3 year of pretty much smoking daily, I havent really came by anything thats like this strain. Its doesnt really smell a lot like mango. Hits you with a decent body high at first with a slight head high then a little later hits the head really hard again making you feel very sedated a...