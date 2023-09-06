Mango Sunrise reviews
Mango Sunrise reviews
h........v
September 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
5 stars! A very nice weed. After vaping 2 generous hits of this from a 510, I’m feeling this unique “social/party high” as I would describe it, along with a cool chill. I’m way more agreeable, lighthearted, and positive. It’s kind of a focused high and not too indica-y feeling. Also feels like things slow down a little bit. Makes sense given the cartridge I used was from Time Machine. I can’t overstate how much this really helps my OCD obsessions, it’s kind of crazy. And it helps my anxiety and depression. Would absolutely recommend! But especially would recommend for someone fairly new to the ganja like me who just wants a baseline good feeling starter experience. Just don’t overdo it take the longest hit known to man first thing like I did. 😉
a........1
January 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Very very very delicious taste like a sweet mango ice cream from trying it on a cartridge it feels very relaxing yet uplifting without feeling anxious or overwhelmed I feel like I could go about my day get some work done or go work out or I can go eat or go to sleep or play video games this strain is really nice for hanging out with friends or laying back and watching tv it can also be really good for work in conclusion this strain is one of my favorite strains I’ve tried so far if you get the chance to try this don’t hesitate you won’t regret it this strain will cure anxiety without getting you couch locked and will melt away your pain very euphoric and relaxing buzz from this strain
h........y
January 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I'm on the hunt for this cart since I've had this one by REVOLUTION SPLASH CARTS!!! Awesome on all levels (& I'm super picky)
G........t
September 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I like the way it’s smooth when you hit it with a mango 🥭 tropical taste 👅. Got me feeling relaxed and tingly. Good strain for being active or daytime use if you wanna get things done and take the edge off.
x........4
June 25, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
5 stars! I had this in edibles, 50Mg a gummy and i took 2 whole around 12 noon and it lasted past midnight. The feeling is very relaxed and stress-free there was a bit of paranoia but overall very good
d........y
December 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
At first I thought It was a vape by how potent the flavor was at first🤣Overall though I usually just use this strain around lunch or dinner time as it makes me very hungry but no too sleepy great for lunch breaks at work
i........r
February 12, 2025
Euphoric
Hungry
Talkative
this a dizzy strain! ✨🤠💫 not ina bad way (to me) though, the vibe is gr8 for my cptsd + ocd. i vape this and grow wings. my brain doesn't even have space for obsessions or fear, just loling, snack and dancing. also tastes so delish. peachy witha kith of mango vanilla (though its prolly flavored as i got a disposable). just smoked the last of it mixed with a gelato cart and it feels like my first time taking an edible where i thought i was a caterpillar and was like rolling around feeling "fuzzy". i'm so tempted to get on the floor right now
r........t
June 19, 2024
Very satisfying Tastes like mango and a hint of diesel