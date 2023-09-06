Very very very delicious taste like a sweet mango ice cream from trying it on a cartridge it feels very relaxing yet uplifting without feeling anxious or overwhelmed I feel like I could go about my day get some work done or go work out or I can go eat or go to sleep or play video games this strain is really nice for hanging out with friends or laying back and watching tv it can also be really good for work in conclusion this strain is one of my favorite strains I’ve tried so far if you get the chance to try this don’t hesitate you won’t regret it this strain will cure anxiety without getting you couch locked and will melt away your pain very euphoric and relaxing buzz from this strain