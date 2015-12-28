ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Maramota #10 reviews

Avatar for limbohead
Member since 2019
Does exactly what it says it will do. Gives you munchies and then puts you sleep. The munchies are intense and impossible to ignore. Usually I can get past them but not with this strain. But it does put me to sleep quickly soon after I pig out.
Avatar for Vickdalintine
Member since 2019
A strange strain with powerful effects. At the first hit the earthy flavor is strong, earthy isn't my favorite but as you'll see. Each consecutive hit was less and less earthy and more sweet/fruity until it's ash. As for the medical benefits I can wholeheartedly agree with the high ranking for pain ...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Milwaukee62
Member since 2017
Hard to find, but well worth it when you do. Absolutely covered and beautiful thc crystals. Smoked only 1 gram of this and I was in a whole other world. Very great tasting, makes you energetic and relaxed after you sit.
EnergeticGigglyRelaxedTalkative
