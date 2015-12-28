ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Maramota #10
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Maramota #10

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Maramota #10

Maramota #10

Maramota #10 is a concoction of DJ Short Blueberry mixed with a cross of G13 and Hash Plant. This hybrid by Irie Vibe Seeds produces a multifaceted aroma of sweet berries and earthy hash that conjures memories of strawberry shortcake. A heavy yielder, Maramota #10 is a good way to stimulate the appetite or to help put you to sleep at the end of the day.

Reviews

3

more reviews
write a review

Find Maramota #10 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Maramota #10 nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
DJ Short Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Maramota #10

Products with Maramota #10

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Maramota #10 nearby.