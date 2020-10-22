Marathon OG reviews
k........9
October 22, 2020
Nipsy and The Cure did that. My right 🤚🏼 hand to God - (in my Nipsy voice) That was some of the best OG I've had in a long time may he rest in peace. #RipNipsey🙏🏼
P........1
June 24, 2020
Best og I’ve ever smoked. Great taste smell and even better high. Last longing high with a slight citrus taste the perfect 10
M........y
October 17, 2020
Wow. It eases you to relax. Easily my top 5 favourites.
M........o
June 24, 2020
1 of the best strains I have EVER tried!! If you have absolutely nothing to do & it’s just you & your female/male companion, smoke marathon og. It’s very relaxing! & in the words of the legend Nip Hussle, get you a backwoods, marathon og & take flight. The Marathon Continues TMC!! RIP Nip
A........h
August 21, 2023
Last time I had this strain was via the streets and have been a pain to find every since. I’ve been smoking for 10+ years and this is by far the best strain I’ve ever had. I never post on things but I even created an account just to post this. That’s how good this strain was for me.
A........i
October 10, 2021
Everytime I had this I would get really lost in some good music- a burst of dancing and euphoria and then restful sleep. Everytime. A favorite
s........9
October 29, 2021
This is my go to when I need creativity. I can't find it often so I always stock up when I find it. I'm a big sativa smoker but this indica is EVERYTHING. I created a whole clothing line smoking this right here
j........0
June 3, 2022
I normally buy different strains every time unless I find one I really like, this was one of those strains. I smoked on this for about two weeks and I could’ve gone longer. I enjoy the way it makes me social but not overly talkative.