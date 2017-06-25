Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is a miracle for MS muscle spasms and neuropathy.
When the muscle spasms start, one hit and instant relief. If the spasms got going before taking a hit, it takes a few to stop them.
This strain has AWESOME medical benefits.
It's just hard to find at times. So...PLEASE GROW SOME...Anyone!
This bud surprised the he'll out of me all the way around!! So tasty, and really nice and mellow!! Super chill bud to smoke out of the bong and kick it around the house and listen to music!! Must, must have!!
Should've named it Christmas Day cause that's what it smells like. It's wonderful. Got me having a blast playing with the kids, CREATIVE FOR SURE. Music is awesome. This would be great for a concert or to paint, or leave reviews apparently. 4 stars for the snap crack and pops upon lighting up bowl....