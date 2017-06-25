ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Marcosus Marshmellow
  4. Reviews

Marcosus Marshmellow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Marcosus Marshmellow.

Reviews

13

Avatar for Lmedina2
Member since 2018
Awesome Indica dominant hybrid. Super relaxing, sedating, and euphoric. Helps nausea, anxiety, depression, and stress. Smells sweet and like Berry’s. Very frosty.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KelChemist
Member since 2017
This strain is a miracle for MS muscle spasms and neuropathy. When the muscle spasms start, one hit and instant relief. If the spasms got going before taking a hit, it takes a few to stop them. This strain has AWESOME medical benefits. It's just hard to find at times. So...PLEASE GROW SOME...Anyone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Willyah
Member since 2018
This bud surprised the he'll out of me all the way around!! So tasty, and really nice and mellow!! Super chill bud to smoke out of the bong and kick it around the house and listen to music!! Must, must have!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for YdsVmg
Member since 2017
Good scent, good smoke, look good, awesome strain🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for YdsVmg
Member since 2017
Nice scent, good smoke, great look
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tferruccio
Member since 2014
Should've named it Christmas Day cause that's what it smells like. It's wonderful. Got me having a blast playing with the kids, CREATIVE FOR SURE. Music is awesome. This would be great for a concert or to paint, or leave reviews apparently. 4 stars for the snap crack and pops upon lighting up bowl....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for philgood7
Member since 2017
Great all around strain. However I did find a seed and the MME budtender told me it was Sativa!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for rjoey99
Member since 2017
Taste like a burnt marshmallow looks like reggie filled with spider mite mold and pm
Read full review
Reported
feelings