Marcosus Marshmellow is a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype grown by Remedy Cultivation. Named for its cloudy white trichomes and sticky buds, this strain stinks of sweet, minty terpenes with an enjoyable earthy undertone. Marcosus Marhmellow imbues consumers with a happy, relaxing buzz. The strain’s pleasant euphoria can help improve mood, stimulate appetite, and assist with restlessness.
