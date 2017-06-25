ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Marcosus Marshmellow
  • Leafly flower of Marcosus Marshmellow

Hybrid

Marcosus Marshmellow

Marcosus Marshmellow

Marcosus Marshmellow is a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype grown by Remedy Cultivation. Named for its cloudy white trichomes and sticky buds, this strain stinks of sweet, minty terpenes with an enjoyable earthy undertone. Marcosus Marhmellow imbues consumers with a happy, relaxing buzz. The strain’s pleasant euphoria can help improve mood, stimulate appetite, and assist with restlessness.  

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for richhomieleddy
Member since 2017
This strain is the most fire dope I've ever came across. S/O to the man Marcosus for coming up with this fire strain. If you like a minty after taste with a great euphoric head high try this out
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for lazydaybeats
Member since 2017
Great taste, the body high is nice and relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for Willyah
Member since 2018
This bud surprised the he'll out of me all the way around!! So tasty, and really nice and mellow!! Super chill bud to smoke out of the bong and kick it around the house and listen to music!! Must, must have!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for philgood7
Member since 2017
Great all around strain. However I did find a seed and the MME budtender told me it was Sativa!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Aroused
Avatar for KelChemist
Member since 2017
This strain is a miracle for MS muscle spasms and neuropathy. When the muscle spasms start, one hit and instant relief. If the spasms got going before taking a hit, it takes a few to stop them. This strain has AWESOME medical benefits. It's just hard to find at times. So...PLEASE GROW SOME...Anyone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Marcosus Marshmellow