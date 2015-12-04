ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Master OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 82 reviews

Master OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Master OG is an indica-dominant strain from Cabin Fever Seed Breeders. This offspring of Master Kush and Empress Kush produces large, dense buds that tend to bend branches under the weight. This colorful, pine-scented flower is an ideal match for those suffering pain, nausea, and lack of sleep.  

Effects

411 reported effects from 56 people
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 55%
Hungry 50%
Uplifted 33%
Happy 32%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

82

Avatar for Malformedllama
Member since 2015
Great strain... 10 mins after smoking I was laughing my ass off for no reason, which in my book is the best kind of weed :)
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mroaklandsmokerman
Member since 2011
Master OG is some form of the cross Master Kush x OG Kush. I got it from Greendaze in Danville, CA and it was some extremely awesome medicine. Highly recommend trying it - it's crystally with a VERY kushy smell and it has a wonderful smooth kush aftertaste and great initial head high that melts in...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Diesel765
Member since 2015
Date: April 10, 2017 Location: Next Harvest (The Dabb), Colorado Type: Flower THC: 20% Odor/taste: piney and earthy. great smell Nugs: big and dense deep green with slight purple (that may be caused by Colorado growing conditions) Affects: Pain relief and anxiety relief. Great for after workouts an...
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for blakglasses
Member since 2014
A five-star strain. The buds were covered in trichomes, very sticky. A beautiful strain to look at. The smell is immediate, even through a ziplock bag. It's very dank; a potent skunky smell. It has a slight peppery aroma, as well. It hits a bit harsh. Taking big hits will make you cough up a good...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for straightwhite666
Member since 2016
Bought for $5/G since this particular grow was puffy as a marshmallow. Since this was their only $5 indica, I didn't even bother to smell it. Closer inspection of the buds didn't real too many trichromes on the larger leaves, but further inspection revealed a heavy build up in the center. The smell ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Master OG

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OGUser uploaded image of Master OG
New Strains Alert: Master OG, Velvet Bud, Crosswalker, and Night Train
