Hybrid

Mau-Mau is a hybrid from Irie Vibe Seeds that crosses an indica-dominant Blockhead female with a Killer Queen male. The strain was named as a tribute to a street artist from the UK with the same name, and after experiencing the buds himself, Mau-Mau decided to design the original packaging for the seeds. This hybrid is sturdy and easy to grow, finishing in 8 to 9 weeks.

4

Avatar for jeffman
Member since 2013
nice and uplifting herb, tested with a GC @ 16.4% THC & 0.5%CBD
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Vilechild
Member since 2019
taste like a hybrid of two hybrids... you’ll see. Smoked slow and the joint burned perfectly even. a light fruity overtone and a thick acrid exhale of earthy tones with a mild cough.
feelings
Happy
Avatar for jeffman
Member since 2013
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blockhead
parent
Second strain parent
Killer Queen
parent
Strain
Strain child
Krakatoa
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Mau-Mau