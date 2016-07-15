ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blockhead

Blockhead

An indica-dominant hybrid, Blockhead is not for the inexperienced user. Powerful physical effects typical of indica strains are accompanied by intense psychoactive effects that deem this strain unfit for those who are looking for a lot of social activity. Alternatively, this brown earthy flower is optimal for pain relief and sedative relaxation. For the experienced connoisseur who appreciates and respects power, this robust strain could easily become a favorite.

Effects

Relaxed 64%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 32%

Reviews

71

Avatar for Xenos
Member since 2012
Blockhead is a cross between an unknown strain and Sweet Tooth. I get a really nice, calming head effect with this strain and little in the way of body effects until the comedown, which leaves you a little tired. I find this to be great for night time use. It really helps with de-stressing after ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for chroniccannabisconsumsr
Member since 2015
Wow. If you have anything to do, steer clear of this. I hit some of this from a bong along with some crazy dank lemon skunk and then vaped some of this blockhead (all with a friend) and holy cow i was flying high as a kite. The smell was almost like a cheese mixed with trainwreck type of smell. It w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for grafittib0b
Member since 2016
Good stuff. Makes me feel like a horny Charlie Brown. Relaxing, but not sedating. Zero fucks given.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for sodey
Member since 2016
Tested this out before bed thinking it would knock me out, it didn't. Instead it brought a calming shroud over my entire body. Definitely a great night time high, makes me legs feel awesome
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for chillywilly76
Member since 2015
The warnings about this strain are right on. It's excellent if you want an old-school stone, without thinking of doing too much. I had three pretty small hits off my vape box and a few minutes later I was in the car on my way out (I wasn't driving) and almost wondered if I was in over my head. I sur...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Sweet Tooth
parent
Strain
Blockhead
First strain child
Dream Beaver
child
Second strain child
Snow Lotus
child

Photos

