A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time. Maui effects tend to be medium-long in duration, lasting over 2 hours for many users.

751 reported effects from 106 people
Happy 53%
Uplifted 49%
Euphoric 40%
Relaxed 39%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for stutterfiend
Member since 2014
I felt like trying something different when I headed to the dispensary. I usually prefer heavy indica or indica dominant hybrids. I asked for a recommendation. He pulled out a few jars and Maui happened to be one of them. Very pungent smell. Beautiful dense buds, covered in crystals, almost block...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Socalblazer
Member since 2014
Felt like a strong cup of coffee for me. I was quite up and talkative. The high is very mellow and fades after 2 hours. I personally love it because it doesn't get me stone or couch lock at all. Just a very minor head buzz in the back ground. Doesn't feel very relaxed either. Feels like a strong cup...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for techn9ne
Member since 2011
Maui hit me hard. While it is a Sativa I felt heavy and my head was cloudy. Very strong buzz which lasted a while so your highness does become a commitment. Good for back pain, not the best if you are trying to get a lot of errands done however it did allow me to focus on a single task
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepy
Avatar for junior_rw
Member since 2011
Had to update my last review. This strain is not good for pain relief. Initially it was nice, but after about 20-30 min the pain comes back and the high is still there. Now i'm lazy, focus, and the only thing i can focus on is my pain but i'm to lazy to do anything about it. Not cool!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
Although not as good as Maui Waui, this weed takes on a more intense sativa high, but just not as enjoyable in my opinion. I also have it lacking potency, so with its not very tropical in my opinion more skunky with citrus aftertaste flavor, 3.5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Maui

