Maui Citrus Punch is an exquisitely fruity strain that combines the best of Maui Dawg and Tangelo Kush. These parent strains come together to create a cross that is pleasurable to nearly all the senses, exhibiting bright citrus notes with funky skunky undertones. The flavor holds on to the citrus and slight earthiness that slowly morphs into a high energy euphoria which settles in the body. Consider enjoying Maui Citrus Punch outdoors, as the aroma alone will draw attention.
Maui Citrus Punch
