Maui Citrus Punch is an exquisitely fruity strain that combines the best of Maui Dawg and Tangelo Kush. These parent strains come together to create a cross that is pleasurable to nearly all the senses, exhibiting bright citrus notes with funky skunky undertones. The flavor holds on to the citrus and slight earthiness that slowly morphs into a high energy euphoria which settles in the body. Consider enjoying Maui Citrus Punch outdoors, as the aroma alone will draw attention. 

Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Maui Citrus Punch is a very pleasant sativa. I got one gram as part of a sativa bundle from Pot Cargo. I appreciate being able to sample many different strains when purchasing these bundles. This strain produces a cerebral high that is uplifting and mellow. The pain relieving effect is reasonably g...
Member since 2016
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for bluevpfree
Member since 2016
This is next level strong, I didn't feel the need to "top up" after a few hours. Somewhat difficult time following friends conversations after, felt a bit spaced out and dizzy. Excellent solo high, would be great for relaxing on the couch or pursuing individual accomplishments (video game weed?). Sm...
Member since 2016
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Riddlechip
Member since 2016
This has to be hands down the best looking bud I have seen in a long time! I also couldn't get enough of that citrus smell combine with its smooth and earthy flavour. The cerebral effects were well balanced with an enjoyable body sedation that was relaxing while the mind was uplifted and energetic. ...
Member since 2016
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bluntblowin1992
Member since 2019
This strain is the perfect sativa. You open your bag and skunky lemon goodness hits you in the face. After your first hit you can taste a strong citrus taste followed by a hint of delicious earthiness. This strain helps calm your whole body while turning you into a social butterfly. I strongly recom...
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Kolo421
Member since 2016
High energy euphoria with super relaxing undertones.
Member since 2016
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangelo Kush
parent
Strain
Maui Citrus Punch