Aloha Leafly 'Ohana! Mahalo nui = Huge Thanks for the epic Mauna Kea White Fire OG review!! We love you!!! Mauna Kea White Fire OG (WIFI OG x Pele Fire OG) Mauna Kea is often translated literally as "white mountain" because of the snow that covers its summit, but Mauna Kea is a short version...