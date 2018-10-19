ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank, Mauna Kea White Fire OG is a Hawaiian tribute to both Mauna Kea and White Fire OG. Named after the volcano on the big island, Mauna Kea translates to “white mountain,” which is appropriate as the strain is a cross of White Fire OG and Pele Fire OG. The buds are drenched in trichomes, making them almost appear white while the flavor is classic skunk with hints of lavender. The high is powerful and makes you feel like you’re on top of Mauna Kea. However, a nap by the beach will also sound nice.

Aloha Leafly 'Ohana! Mahalo nui = Huge Thanks for the epic Mauna Kea White Fire OG review!! We love you!!! Mauna Kea White Fire OG (WIFI OG x Pele Fire OG) Mauna Kea is often translated literally as "white mountain" because of the snow that covers its summit, but Mauna Kea is a short version...
This strain is one of the best I’ve ever used. The power of the high was amazing, and the flavor was endlessly great. I recommend this strain.
Lineage

White Fire OG
Mauna Kea White Fire OG