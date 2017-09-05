Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
MC1... or MAC1 on the b’East Coast, was purchased as an afterthought, largely because of the super pungent smell that punched me in the eye when I opened the jar.
The eighth-sized Nugg’ I purchased from my budtender was beautiful; olive green, shot-through with khaki, yellow and pale green, with ab...