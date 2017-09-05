ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. MC1
  4. Reviews

MC1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MC1.

Reviews

4

Avatar for MendoDopeBoys
Member since 2019
NOT MAC 1 Totally different and better!
feelings
Avatar for TheKronikPatient
Member since 2016
MC1... or MAC1 on the b’East Coast, was purchased as an afterthought, largely because of the super pungent smell that punched me in the eye when I opened the jar. The eighth-sized Nugg’ I purchased from my budtender was beautiful; olive green, shot-through with khaki, yellow and pale green, with ab...
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for reno42070
Member since 2016
taste good, has a lemony taste. the batch I got was grown by a guy who has only grown twice. still it has long lasting affects. feels like a indica dominant Hybrid.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MikeZoLeski
Member since 2018
Good Hard Hitting Strain. Hit this and you'LL want to sit down before you faLL down.
feelings
FocusedHungryUplifted
