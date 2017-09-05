ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
MC1

MC1 was gifted to Subcool of TGA Genetics in seed form. Sadly, while the strain was making its way to Subcool, the breeder (MC1) was killed in an accident. Ten seeds were then given to Urb_Man to pheno hunt and one stood out amongst the seven females that sprouted. This singular flower was worthy of carrying on the breeder's name and rarely appears across the West Coast. MC1 is a cross of OG Kush, Sour Diesel, and Arcata Trainwreck. 

Avatar for TheKronikPatient
Member since 2016
MC1... or MAC1 on the b’East Coast, was purchased as an afterthought, largely because of the super pungent smell that punched me in the eye when I opened the jar. The eighth-sized Nugg’ I purchased from my budtender was beautiful; olive green, shot-through with khaki, yellow and pale green, with ab...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MikeZoLeski
Member since 2018
Good Hard Hitting Strain. Hit this and you'LL want to sit down before you faLL down.
FocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for reno42070
Member since 2016
taste good, has a lemony taste. the batch I got was grown by a guy who has only grown twice. still it has long lasting affects. feels like a indica dominant Hybrid.
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

OG Kush
Sour Diesel
MC1

