Flurry strain effects
K........7
November 8, 2022
Happy
Sleepy
Anxious
I use this strain to help me sleep but prolonged use causes pretty bad headaches.
p........9
May 30, 2022
Absolutely amazing!! I picked the strain up from my local dispensary potent planet was the growers and OMG the looks of the bud is amazing!! it looks like somebody dipped it in sugar and the smell is very gassy and pungent fire.. it kind of reminds me of a GG 4 smell, it taste just like it smells, and the high is very euphoric, it changed my whole mood to a happy smiling calm, amazing feeling!! Well done Potent Planet!!
d........3
November 17, 2023
Creative
Happy
You know how you work all day, and then finally get to smoke when you get off? Hold up, I’m high rn... Definitely a relaxer. Don’t have to put it out because it’s to strong..it’s perfect. Straight body high with slight head buzz….perfect…for me
l........l
January 2, 2023
Not sure if I like it or I love it, will have to smoke some more and then update this review 😂🔥
k........x
November 9, 2023
Sleepy
Anxious
This stain has kind of like a beef aftertaste and would always cause a small headache after smoking it...not my fav
p........1
May 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Perfect smell woww
A........8
July 25, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Pretty tasty and pungent. Feeling the indica dominant effects for sure as I type this through half open eyes with a bag of chips on standby. Perfect for unwinding and getting lost in deep, trivial, meaningless thought before sleepy time or zoning to Aqua Teen reruns.
u........z
December 29, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Smokes smooth, what you think of when you smoke weed tbh