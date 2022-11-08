Absolutely amazing!! I picked the strain up from my local dispensary potent planet was the growers and OMG the looks of the bud is amazing!! it looks like somebody dipped it in sugar and the smell is very gassy and pungent fire.. it kind of reminds me of a GG 4 smell, it taste just like it smells, and the high is very euphoric, it changed my whole mood to a happy smiling calm, amazing feeling!! Well done Potent Planet!!