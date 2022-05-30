Flurry
aka McFlurry, MacFlurry, Mac Flurry
Flurry, also known as McFlurry, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and The White. Flurry is very potent, with an average THC level of around 25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Flurry effects include feeling sleepy, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Flurry when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, Flurry features flavors like butter, pungent, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Flurry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flurry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to FlurryOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Flurry strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Flurry products near you
Similar to Flurry near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—