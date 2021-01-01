Medellin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Medellin.
Medellin effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
19 people reported 15 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
10% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
10% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
10% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
5% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
5% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
5% of people say it helps with anxiety
