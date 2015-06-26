Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Definitely a heavy hitter. Sometimes too heavy of a sativa will give me anxiety, but MJ relaxes without giving couch lock, coupled with a nice heavy cerebral effect. I can smoke and still be productive. For a paraplegic like myself, that really goes a long way.
It was good for just hanging out and talking. My friend has a very low tolerance and threw up about an hour in after two hits in a row. Seeing that usually would have me in a dark space, mentally, but it didn’t go there with this strain.
Now, this might be a coincidence (I only smoked it once becaus...
J’ADORE 😍
J’ai la maladie de Crohn et le MJP aide énormément pour mes douleurs, après 3 puff toute douleurs abdominales et naussées s’estompe fortement me laissant avoir une qualité de vie normale.
De plus, il sent bon, il goûte bon avec un Euphorique et paisible buzz !
love this super hydrid and all its phenotypes are delicious and fantastic.
Great daytime smoke for seasoned and new smokers.
Some of it takes after Silver Haze others Northern Lights and some Jack Herer.
Amazing flavors and buzzes.
highly recommend this strain for everyone.
Combines two of my favorite highs together into a deliciously cerebral but in touch with my body kind of high. Great for me for visiting, deeper intimacy, running errands, or other functional activities (as long as I don't get too high!). Yes, I know the punctuation for the last sentence is complete...
Good flavor, good smoke. I would say this strain is mood and head space dependent, or it is at least for me.
I will need to revisit this strain when I am feeling more up beat and not as dark.
If I am not in the good upbeat mood I get a wee bit dark and brooding with this strain.