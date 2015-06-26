ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mega Jackpot

Avatar for CeilingFan_
Member since 2019
This stuff is great. Smoked a J of it. 🤙🏼
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Kr1pl3d
Member since 2019
Definitely a heavy hitter. Sometimes too heavy of a sativa will give me anxiety, but MJ relaxes without giving couch lock, coupled with a nice heavy cerebral effect. I can smoke and still be productive. For a paraplegic like myself, that really goes a long way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Skyhon
Member since 2018
It was good for just hanging out and talking. My friend has a very low tolerance and threw up about an hour in after two hits in a row. Seeing that usually would have me in a dark space, mentally, but it didn’t go there with this strain. Now, this might be a coincidence (I only smoked it once becaus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Mliliz
Member since 2017
J’ADORE 😍 J’ai la maladie de Crohn et le MJP aide énormément pour mes douleurs, après 3 puff toute douleurs abdominales et naussées s’estompe fortement me laissant avoir une qualité de vie normale. De plus, il sent bon, il goûte bon avec un Euphorique et paisible buzz !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Granfandan747
Member since 2017
love this super hydrid and all its phenotypes are delicious and fantastic. Great daytime smoke for seasoned and new smokers. Some of it takes after Silver Haze others Northern Lights and some Jack Herer. Amazing flavors and buzzes. highly recommend this strain for everyone.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Justmoshker
Member since 2017
Combines two of my favorite highs together into a deliciously cerebral but in touch with my body kind of high. Great for me for visiting, deeper intimacy, running errands, or other functional activities (as long as I don't get too high!). Yes, I know the punctuation for the last sentence is complete...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mbaezrina
Member since 2016
Too relaxed. Just wanted to go to bed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BigNasty420
Member since 2015
Good flavor, good smoke. I would say this strain is mood and head space dependent, or it is at least for me. I will need to revisit this strain when I am feeling more up beat and not as dark. If I am not in the good upbeat mood I get a wee bit dark and brooding with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings