Mega Jackpot is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes genetics from Jack Herer, Northern Lights, and Haze. The three-way combination creates a potent strain with flavors of grape and vanilla. The effects from Mega Jackpot create a cerebral energy that incites creativity and happiness. While not the easiest strain to grow, seasoned growers will appreciate Mega Jackpot’s purple hues and high THC content.
