Z........5
January 9, 2023
Hungry
I tend to be hesitant when leaving reviews on great strains, but when I came to discover that Mega Z by Fear of boof has no reviews, I couldn’t help myself. Upon first revealing this flower to my nose, I was overwhelmed with a wave of deep, sherberty, sweet scent almost reminiscent to that of skittles candy. This instantly gave me utmost impatience, as I simply could not wait to see what the taste had in store for me.. ESPECIALLY after what my nose had just experienced. I made sure to grab a pack of fresh papers that weren’t stale like most of the ones laying around and I proceeded to roll up a fat head, all while indulging on the persistent, heavy sweet terpy smells. Coming to take my first pull of the ZaZa the inhale was clean and smooth all while giving you that nice, satisfying “throaty” feel to let you know your smoking that GAS! The flavours that followed was a hard hitting, sweet, strong, sherbet-like taste.. this flavour continued right to the crutch. Definitely a memorable smoke, 8/10
z........r
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Mega Z is flat out Gas🔥 This is a strain I have been wanting to get my hands on for awhile! I’ve heard a lot of hype around the Super Dope brand and wanted to see for myself, as an experienced smoker if it was worth it. I picked up a 3.5 of the Mega Z Dark for $60 from a Local Shop and right out the package it’s got a one of a kind stink! And the high hits you very nicely, a very great chill out weed. It’d be good for sleep or just a late night munchie video game/movie night lol
c........h
September 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
mustn’t of grabbed the best phenome of this as i was expecting the Z terps to come through a lot more in the taste than it did in the smell, but still a beautiful smoke… I just need to try the real mccoy now 💯
e........m
October 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A superpowered version of original Z with what seems to be a slight sour diesel effect, it is great for hanging out with your friends and going on a hike. It smells like sweet grape diesel, and obviously, the taste carries through, if ever there was a diesel-berry, it might taste a little like this. If you like diesel sweet strains, this is going to be your favourite tasting strain. The effects are varied, smaller amounts will uplift you and make you feel happy, euphoric, uplifted and raring to go, while feeling relaxed in yourself. A bit more will make you a little more relaxed, yet still feeling able to be active and sociable. It is a great strain for a hike with friends, and can help you if you feel fatigued, depressed, need some mild analgesic, and a stress-reliever.
c........7
November 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Complete head change - I was tired and sore from work and then felt completely anew head and body, super euphoric and happy.. lots of energy. Feels like Blue Dream but not cloudy headed but clear minded.
E........T
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Multiple mega z strains. Mega z red is a unique gassy strain with heavy indica effects. Mega z dark is less heavy but still hits hard indica hybrid has a unique sweater heavy zoap type strain. The unknown strain is guava x rainbow sherb. Mega z dark crosses it with zkittles and Mega red crosses it with og kush. Mega z blue is guava x rainbow sherb and has a lighter more hybrid high. Tastes like a unique candy strain. Mega z red is my favorite but they are all really nice.10/10 bud price is on the heavy end. It checks all boxes.
J........6
February 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Wasn't impressed with all the hype behind it.
j........6
December 25, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Good level high...functional