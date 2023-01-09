I tend to be hesitant when leaving reviews on great strains, but when I came to discover that Mega Z by Fear of boof has no reviews, I couldn’t help myself. Upon first revealing this flower to my nose, I was overwhelmed with a wave of deep, sherberty, sweet scent almost reminiscent to that of skittles candy. This instantly gave me utmost impatience, as I simply could not wait to see what the taste had in store for me.. ESPECIALLY after what my nose had just experienced. I made sure to grab a pack of fresh papers that weren’t stale like most of the ones laying around and I proceeded to roll up a fat head, all while indulging on the persistent, heavy sweet terpy smells. Coming to take my first pull of the ZaZa the inhale was clean and smooth all while giving you that nice, satisfying “throaty” feel to let you know your smoking that GAS! The flavours that followed was a hard hitting, sweet, strong, sherbet-like taste.. this flavour continued right to the crutch. Definitely a memorable smoke, 8/10