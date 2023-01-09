stock photo similar to Mega-Z
Mega-Z
aka Mega Z
Mega-Z, or Mega Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and an unknown strain. Mega-Z is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mega-Z effects include creative, euphoric, and happy. Bred by Super Dope, Fear of Boof, and Hi Tech, Mega-Z features flavors like citrus, gas, and pepper.
Mega-Z strain effects
Mega-Z strain reviews9
Z........5
January 9, 2023
Hungry
z........r
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
c........h
September 24, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy