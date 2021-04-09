Megatron reviews
J........4
April 9, 2021
High and appearance were both incredibly underwhelming. Definitely the most mid strain I have every purchased from a dispensary. Don’t recommend.
R........3
May 10, 2021
Lame didn’t get high at all , ! Definitely not worth the money 🤬
C........t
November 25, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
I've noticed people really taking this strain to task. It doesn't look very appealing, but it tastes like sweet tarts. For me, it's appropriate for all day. Strong enough but not overwhelming. It only gets a 4 from me because it's not Blue Dream or anything, but it's fine. I don't understand the hate.
R........1
September 7, 2022
Creative
Happy
Hungry
The Megatron flower from NGW was...ok. being that chemdog is one of my all time favorite cultivars, this disappointed In smell and taste. Smell is that of Wendy's bacon cheese fries, and no I'm not being funny or scrutinizing. Legit smells like fast food bacon cheese fries. High is there but fleeting.
Z........i
July 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Long story short. It should be renamed “my girl left me for another man” Because if your sad or depressed this will surely solve that and change that entirely. Euphoric high more so body high than head high. Calming. Smooth hitting, my girl left me and. I smoked this Megatron, now I wanna go thank her. Ive never been happier
K........7
December 24, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
amazing for anxiety, almost immediate relief. I only take a star off for the fact that I'm not a fan of the taste it's almost savory? but otherwise pretty bland. made me super sleepy and relaxed. no significant pain relief.
c........k
September 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
This is one of the best strains I've ever had the pleasure of smoking. To me it literally smells like powder lemon aid Gatorade (the potency of smell varies but it always has a very bright and strong citrus smell) and has undertones of pine and lavander. It's sweet and bitter like citrus. It's extremely uplifting and a pleasure to smoke. A lot of the strains I typically like don't smell the best to me but this one smells unbelievably delicious, I seriously would buy a perfume that smells like this if I could lol. It's just all around an amazing strain that I'm shocked isn't more popular. Florida Oranges is the closest I found to similarity in effects but unfortunately it was discontinued and I cannot find it anywhere anymore. I hope they continue to make Megatron because it's my absolute favorite! It helps me with depression, PMDD, and PTSD among many other things. I usually smoke it during the day but I can still smoke it at night and not worry about getting too wired. Seriously give it a try if you get the chance to! It's very uplifting and relaxing.
g........y
May 6, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Heard about it, and tried for the first time this week. It’s a dank smell for a nose test I’ll tell you that, and for the burn it gives off a sweet almost captain crunch scent. It left me stuck to the couch. Definitely a strain worth trying if you get your hands on it.