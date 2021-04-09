This is one of the best strains I've ever had the pleasure of smoking. To me it literally smells like powder lemon aid Gatorade (the potency of smell varies but it always has a very bright and strong citrus smell) and has undertones of pine and lavander. It's sweet and bitter like citrus. It's extremely uplifting and a pleasure to smoke. A lot of the strains I typically like don't smell the best to me but this one smells unbelievably delicious, I seriously would buy a perfume that smells like this if I could lol. It's just all around an amazing strain that I'm shocked isn't more popular. Florida Oranges is the closest I found to similarity in effects but unfortunately it was discontinued and I cannot find it anywhere anymore. I hope they continue to make Megatron because it's my absolute favorite! It helps me with depression, PMDD, and PTSD among many other things. I usually smoke it during the day but I can still smoke it at night and not worry about getting too wired. Seriously give it a try if you get the chance to! It's very uplifting and relaxing.