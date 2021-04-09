stock photo similar to Megatron
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%
Megatron
Megatron is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg #4 with Northern Lights Haze. The effects of Megatron are more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it produces relaxing effects that are enjoyable without being overwhelming. The flavor profile of Megatron is earthy with citrus undertones. The aroma is similar. Megatron buds are visibly layered with trichomes. The dominant terpene in Megatron is pinene. The original breeder of this strain is currently unknown.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to MegatronOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Megatron strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Megatron products near you
Similar to Megatron near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Megatron strain reviews12
Read all reviews
J........4
April 9, 2021
R........3
May 10, 2021
C........t
November 25, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Strain spotlight
Megatron strain genetics
Megatron grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into pointy dense nugs with bright monochrome foliage and light orange hairs.