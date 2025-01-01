stock photo similar to Mellow Fellow
Mellow Fellow is a cannabis strain, bred from Marshmallow OG x Cement Shoes. Mellow Fellow can smell like fresh, sugary dough with notes of buttered bread, mint, and pepper. Mellow Fellow may contain tope terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Mellow Fellow should hit like an indica. The parent Marshmallow OG comes from (Chemdog (pheno D) x Triangle Kush) x Jetfuel Gelato. Cement Shoes' parents are Animal Cookies (09) x OGKB x Wet Dream. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews.
