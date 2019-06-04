ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Member Berry
  4. Reviews

Member Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Member Berry.

Reviews

70

Avatar for DarkDamsel20
Member since 2016
its the beat tasting weed I've ever smoked
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Timster66
Member since 2018
Ok I have tried this strain now from Curaleaf was much better than the Member Berry from Truleave. I enjoyed how long the effects lasted. It was both helpful with stress and pain. For several hours. Great taste. I don’t know what Truleave delivered but it wasn’t the same.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for neenapuffinglife
Member since 2019
I use cannabis to treat anxiety disorders and major depressive disorders. Even though this is a sativa leaning hybrid, it doesn't makes me anxious after two bowls. The flower I have says 22% of THC content. I feel energetic and focused. Ready to workout and study afterwards for a few hours. Also, I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for Dirtyshirleytemple
Member since 2019
One of my favorite strains ever. I. Couldn’t get enough. This is a strain I definitely can’t see myself growing tired of (more of a tired on situation).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for Prisoner.1105
Member since 2019
This stain gets an A+. Dense buds that look absolutley beautiful. Smokes great, taste very fruity and the high goes on and on.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mw0893
Member since 2017
Had this strain in Rosin, Shatter, Crumble, and flower. This is hands down my favorite strain,I could of gotten a quarter (3.5gs of LA Conf. &amp; 3.5gs Northern hash plant) for $54 or an 8th of member berry for $43. I spent my last $60 out of my $200 on you guessed it Member Berry, it’s a beautiful...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for lpsto99
Member since 2019
It's Dece. Takes 10-12 min to kick in if using a dry vape @355. Like a 12 beer buzz for a heavy drinker.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Aurasticx
Member since 2019
I thought my neighbors were melting berry candle wax for hours. I kept smelling berries, and I didn't notice it was the strain until I actually opened the container. I don't know how they did it, but it smells exactly like berries. That's the only thing that seems good about it. Bad for anxiety and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings