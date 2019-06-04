Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ok I have tried this strain now from Curaleaf was much better than the Member Berry from Truleave. I enjoyed how long the effects lasted. It was both helpful with stress and pain. For several hours. Great taste. I don’t know what Truleave delivered but it wasn’t the same.
I use cannabis to treat anxiety disorders and major depressive disorders. Even though this is a sativa leaning hybrid, it doesn't makes me anxious after two bowls. The flower I have says 22% of THC content. I feel energetic and focused. Ready to workout and study afterwards for a few hours. Also, I ...
Had this strain in Rosin, Shatter, Crumble, and flower. This is hands down my favorite strain,I could of gotten a quarter (3.5gs of LA Conf. & 3.5gs Northern hash plant) for $54 or an 8th of member berry for $43. I spent my last $60 out of my $200 on you guessed it Member Berry, it’s a beautiful...
I thought my neighbors were melting berry candle wax for hours. I kept smelling berries, and I didn't notice it was the strain until I actually opened the container. I don't know how they did it, but it smells exactly like berries. That's the only thing that seems good about it. Bad for anxiety and ...