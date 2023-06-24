Mendo Crumble reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mendo Crumble.
Mendo Crumble strain effects
Mendo Crumble strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Mendo Crumble reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........2
June 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is an insomniac's dream smoke. This stuff will have you staring into space fantasizing about stuff and then before you know it hours have passed and you wake up on the couch with drool leaking from your open mouth. Not a wake and bake smoke, this stuff is a sedative!
j........e
July 11, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
At the right dose it's a very mellow, airy kinda vibe. Just indica kinda vibes. Take too much and it's good at making you a space cadet. I checked the locks and alarm probably 3 times before I realized I was just running in circles. My mind was elsewhere. I was just thinking some of the most random things. I wanted to remember something that was related what I was going to post, but I've already forgotten it.
h........4
September 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Man I went to make pizza. I thought I put it in the oven. I set a timer and when it went off I went to get my pizza thinking “yayyy it’s chow time”. Whole time I didn’t even put the pizza in the oven.😭😭😭
k........g
May 25, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I asked the bud tender for the hardest hitting indica they had and this did not disappoint. It is absolutely a couch lock strain so plan for that in advance lol.
d........u
November 23, 2023
Relaxed
Mellow body high. Relaxing body and mind.
m........r
May 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain. Taste very skunky and earthy. It has low THC but the terps make up for low THC. I’m a daily user with a high tolerance. I also love that it’s only $10 a pre roll.
s........2
February 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Honestly a great strain to sit back and relax with. I smoke a few bowls about 1.5 G’s and it had me very relaxed
a........4
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Taste is incredible. Definitely earthy but I feel like I get a little fruity taste on it. Smoked beautifully.