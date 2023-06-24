Mendo Crumble reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mendo Crumble.

Mendo Crumble strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Happy

Relaxed

Mendo Crumble strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

June 24, 2023
This is an insomniac's dream smoke. This stuff will have you staring into space fantasizing about stuff and then before you know it hours have passed and you wake up on the couch with drool leaking from your open mouth. Not a wake and bake smoke, this stuff is a sedative!
July 11, 2023
At the right dose it's a very mellow, airy kinda vibe. Just indica kinda vibes. Take too much and it's good at making you a space cadet. I checked the locks and alarm probably 3 times before I realized I was just running in circles. My mind was elsewhere. I was just thinking some of the most random things. I wanted to remember something that was related what I was going to post, but I've already forgotten it.
September 24, 2024
Man I went to make pizza. I thought I put it in the oven. I set a timer and when it went off I went to get my pizza thinking “yayyy it’s chow time”. Whole time I didn’t even put the pizza in the oven.😭😭😭
May 25, 2024
I asked the bud tender for the hardest hitting indica they had and this did not disappoint. It is absolutely a couch lock strain so plan for that in advance lol.
November 23, 2023
Mellow body high. Relaxing body and mind.
May 20, 2023
I love this strain. Taste very skunky and earthy. It has low THC but the terps make up for low THC. I’m a daily user with a high tolerance. I also love that it’s only $10 a pre roll.
February 4, 2024
Honestly a great strain to sit back and relax with. I smoke a few bowls about 1.5 G’s and it had me very relaxed
Today
Taste is incredible. Definitely earthy but I feel like I get a little fruity taste on it. Smoked beautifully.

