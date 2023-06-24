stock photo similar to Mendo Crumble
Hybrid

Mendo Crumble

Mendo Crumble is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Crumble. This strain is named after its crumbly and dense buds that are covered in resin and terpenes. Mendo Crumble is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mendo Crumble effects include relaxation, sedation, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Kushfly, Mendo Crumble features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mendo Crumble typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a heavy indica strain that can help them unwind and giggle at the end of the day. Mendo Crumble is also known for its potent and flavorful profile that can satisfy any indica lover’s palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mendo Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mendo Crumble strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Mendo Crumble strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    25% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Mendo Crumble strain reviews8

June 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This is an insomniac's dream smoke. This stuff will have you staring into space fantasizing about stuff and then before you know it hours have passed and you wake up on the couch with drool leaking from your open mouth. Not a wake and bake smoke, this stuff is a sedative!
4 people found this helpful
July 11, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Dry mouth
At the right dose it's a very mellow, airy kinda vibe. Just indica kinda vibes. Take too much and it's good at making you a space cadet. I checked the locks and alarm probably 3 times before I realized I was just running in circles. My mind was elsewhere. I was just thinking some of the most random things. I wanted to remember something that was related what I was going to post, but I've already forgotten it.
2 people found this helpful
September 24, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Man I went to make pizza. I thought I put it in the oven. I set a timer and when it went off I went to get my pizza thinking “yayyy it’s chow time”. Whole time I didn’t even put the pizza in the oven.😭😭😭
1 person found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Mendo Crumble strain genetics

Strain parent
Mdb
Mendo Breath
parent
Mendo Crumble
MndoCrmbl
Mendo Crumble