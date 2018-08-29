ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Gage Green Group (GGG), Mendo Queen is a phenotype of Mendo Montage that was produced when Mendo Purps, a legendary Northern California strain, was bred with Crystal Locomotive, a cross between Trainwreck and Aloha White Widow. Both parents in the cross were acquired from breeder Jojorizo. This strain offers a powerful, tingly high that remains balanced between mind and body.

Lineage

Strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Mendo Queen
Strain child
Mendo Supremo
child