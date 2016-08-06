Mercury OG is a potent indica with unknown genetics. It has both the high THC content and a distinct, overwhelming aroma typical of OG strains. This strain is favored for its powerful effects that provide clarity and heightened sensory perception; it is reputed as particularly influential when listening to music. Although uplifting, this indica is on the heavier side, appealing to experienced users who desire strong medicinal treatment.
Mercury OG
