ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mercury OG
  • Leafly flower of Mercury OG

Indica

Mercury OG

Mercury OG

Mercury OG is a potent indica with unknown genetics. It has both the high THC content and a distinct, overwhelming aroma typical of OG strains. This strain is favored for its powerful effects that provide clarity and heightened sensory perception; it is reputed as particularly influential when listening to music. Although uplifting, this indica is on the heavier side, appealing to experienced users who desire strong medicinal treatment.

Reviews

50

Show all

Avatar for PamPoovey
Member since 2014
This is my favorite day time "I have nothing to do" strain. It does keep you focused and to me a bit over critical of things you are working on, the trick is to start working on what ever you need to do BEFORE your first hit. This is a strong strain and it's VERY sticky. I smoke 90% of the time from...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for brooster
Member since 2011
Very nice, little cotton mouth...can be couch locker if over medicated: Love how it sharpens my senses, sound especially... Clarity if you need it.....I continue to find how uniquely the stress and Fibromyalgia just go away. Top 10, seriously... If you find it, grab it and use it sparingly.... t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for PamPoovey
Member since 2014
This is a powerful strain. Music sounds amazing but I had a hard time doing any type of work. Very relaxing, good to smoke with a group of people. It makes you a bit chatty and giggling. I found it hard to concentrate on things, but it starts with a head high that leads to a full body high. Once it ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This smelly bud hits me in the face the baggy it came in smells like a rose incense garden flower shop. The bud it self smells like super sweet Lavander and sage. Mercury doesn't resemble any metal it's all super sweet and fruit for me. The darker leafs to dark green with a hue yellowish tint to the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CWC
Member since 2010
PLANET STRAINS ARE THE HEAVIEST OG NO DOUBT!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungry
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Mercury OGUser uploaded image of Mercury OGUser uploaded image of Mercury OGUser uploaded image of Mercury OGUser uploaded image of Mercury OGUser uploaded image of Mercury OG
more
photos
The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try This Summer
The 10 Cannabis Strains You Must Try This Summer