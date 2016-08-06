ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for mikaabear
Member since 2018
Good quality high, does make you sleepy as an after effect which is great for bedtime/evening chill. Great brain buzz, tastes good and is smooth to hit. 10/10 would use again
Avatar for Tryingtotravel90
Member since 2016
**I vaped this** Rating it a 4 because it wasn't as groundbreaking as I thought it would be. It's a really nice OG though and I'm glad I got it! This strain is the definition of "chill af" I felt an immediate wave of relaxation/pain relief when I first vaped this, followed by a calming pulse felt ...
ArousedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for metalstorm
Member since 2014
love this strain. First try very good stuff. Strong relaxing all body high that's clear and not overbearing. The batch I got though sadly wasn't flushed properly.
Avatar for medicalmiracle123
Member since 2016
I get migraines and end up weak and fatigued after days of them. This strain tastes and smell good. It "numbs" the area of where the eye pain is, quickly. Now waiting to see when/if it will calm the rest of my head. I'm feeling relaxed instead of anxious. My heart will pound a little while after my ...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BreakingBudz
Member since 2016
taste like fruit loops
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
This shirt got my on my ass!! Great for Chillin wit your friends watching movie, or listening to music 🔥🔥
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SirYackoff
Member since 2016
Damn, just damn. Great head high for me at 17%. Earthy butter taste but really worth it, have some sunny d after and yum.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for cmattar
Member since 2016
Good...didn't blow me away. Was good watching tv, nice body high though. Nice head relaxation, but I kept waiting for it to hit me. Just made me fall asleep later, which is great because only about 2 other strains do that for me.
