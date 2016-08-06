Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
**I vaped this**
Rating it a 4 because it wasn't as groundbreaking as I thought it would be. It's a really nice OG though and I'm glad I got it!
This strain is the definition of "chill af"
I felt an immediate wave of relaxation/pain relief when I first vaped this, followed by a calming pulse felt ...
I get migraines and end up weak and fatigued after days of them. This strain tastes and smell good. It "numbs" the area of where the eye pain is, quickly. Now waiting to see when/if it will calm the rest of my head. I'm feeling relaxed instead of anxious. My heart will pound a little while after my ...
Good...didn't blow me away. Was good watching tv, nice body high though. Nice head relaxation, but I kept waiting for it to hit me. Just made me fall asleep later, which is great because only about 2 other strains do that for me.