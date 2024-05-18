Meringue reviews
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........s
May 18, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Don't smoke it if u ain't eaten nothin 2 hours prior, shit makes you paranoid AF had me feeling my heart pumping outside my chest
R........8
July 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
I have no idea what the other two reviewers smoked, but I've grown this strain a couple times and it is a Top 3 favorite strain (depending on what taste and effect I'm looking for.) Sweeeeet, Lemonyyyyyy, creamyyyyyy, DELICIOUS!!! Great, balanced high...not too racy, not to drowsy. In my opinion, a great hybrid. Seriously...try this stuff. Not the easiest strain to grow, but well worth the reward!!
p........s
October 3, 2023
Hungry
It was okay… don’t feel like the effects were very strong
s........1
September 2, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This strain has a sweet pull throughout the joint, it’s not too sedating and it’s also not too much energy, right in the middle. Nice soft feeling behind the eyes and a nice little flow through the body. Got it from Big Sioux Bud as a med patient. If you’re an every day smoker just be aware this strain isn’t going to make you feel absolutely cooked if that’s what you’re looking for.