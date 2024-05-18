Meringue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Animal Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Meringue is a sweet and pungent strain that has a very high THC level and a smooth smoke. This strain is popular in North America for its delicious taste and aroma, which resemble a slice of meringue pie. Meringue is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Meringue effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and blissful. Medical marijuana patients often choose Meringue when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Dutch Passion, Meringue features flavors like citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Meringue typically ranges from $30-$40. Meringue is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the fluffy dessert that is made from whipped egg whites and sugar. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Meringue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.