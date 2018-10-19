ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mickey Kush
  • Leafly flower of Mickey Kush

Sativa

Mickey Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Fruity
Citrus

Calculated from 21 products tested with lab partners.

Mickey Kush
  • Peppery
  • Fruity
  • Citrus

Mickey Kush is a 75% sativa cross between Sweet Irish Kush and Jack The Ripper. These potent buds offer an earthy, kush flavor with lemon undertones, and deliver energetic, focused effects. Mickey Kush is renowned for its high THC and CBG cannabinoid content, making it a prime choice for tumor treatment, alleviating nausea, pain, and depression. These indoor or outdoor plants reach a medium height with a moderate to heavy yield, flowering between 7 and 8 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

97 reported effects from 59 people

    Reviews

    105

    Show all

    Avatar for BurninateDabs
    Member since 2016
    I've been struggling with this review for days, I feel like no matter how I describe it - it doesn't do the strain justice. It's a MUST TRY. I am the type of smoker that likes to try a variety, but I could be content with choosing this as the only sativa I smoke for the next year. This strain is p...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
    Avatar for KindGodess420
    Member since 2015
    Love the positive chi energy of Micky!...so up pure light fun...enhances intuition, creative projects...Blissful brain and body high... all smiles for Minnie!!
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for Supermade
    Member since 2015
    This was up there in price at $17 a gram, but its worth it. Very quick and heavy head high. Relaxes the temples and face. The bud looks great, medium to dark greens with many light hairs. The smell is deep, right away you get the sweet citrus but theres a skunky, dirty smell to it as well. The taste...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticHappyUplifted
    Avatar for heretochill
    Member since 2015
    I've never actually found a strain thats effective for my headaches before this one. Almost instant relief from my most resilient of pains. Very impressed. As for mood, it makes me very talkative and positive, and even gives a sense of confidence? Very clear, focused high. Definitely for good conver...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedHappy
    Avatar for hi2
    Member since 2013
    Gave me the late afternoon boost I needed. I'll be floating through the evening. Blueberries and plums tasted especially wonderful. Gives you that feeling that your head is slightly pulling away from your body. I'll have to try it again earlier in the day to see if the effect is any different. ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Purple Arrow
    Purple Arrow
    More terpinolene    Leafly flower for Gutbuster
    Gutbuster
    More limonene    Leafly flower for Deadhead OG
    Deadhead OG
    More linalool    Leafly flower for Bruce Banner #3
    Bruce Banner #3
    More THC    Leafly flower for Lavender
    Lavender
    More popular    Leafly flower for Cookies and Cream
    Cookies and Cream
    More limonene    Leafly flower for Pineapple Express
    Pineapple Express
    More popular    Leafly flower for Forum Cut Cookies
    Forum Cut Cookies
    More humulene
    search by similar

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Jack the Ripper
    parent
    Strain
    Mickey Kush
    Strain child
    Boombaye
    child

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey KushUser uploaded image of Mickey Kush
    more
    photos
    7 Freshly Harvested Cannabis Strains in Washington State
    7 Freshly Harvested Cannabis Strains in Washington State