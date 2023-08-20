Midnight Climax reviews
c........5
August 20, 2023
Relaxed
“Oh I like this.” That was me after hitting 2 puffs. Very relaxing and it tastes great 💕
g........0
April 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
After two or three hits you feel like a thousand pounds have lifted off of you then I felt happy happy....
v........b
February 18, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
I really enjoyed this strain. I bought myself a half gram live rosin disposable from my dispensary, and I gotta say the title really fits the strain. The taste of this green is a smooth berry fruit with a strong and pungent gas aroma, as well as a spicy herbal cilantro-like undertone. The effects are rather pleasant. The high started off as a relaxed but still semi-alert mixed body and mind stone, that quickly turned into a nice calm body high but also I feel it behind the eyes, in a nice way. I feel like im wrapped up in a blanket on the couch sipping hot cocoa. I think I’ll actually do that lol. This is good stuff. Highly recommend to indica lovers looking to take the edge off and get relief. This strain is good for anxiety, paranoia, and other stress-related symptoms. I dont really feel giggly fried, but I feel calm.
r........7
June 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Its one of those strains where you only need 2-3 hits and it geta you floating for hours. all day relaxing feel with a balanced head and body high, its great.
m........1
July 22, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Yeah this is real nice. Just dab this of some live rosin. Very fruity and smooth smoke. I’m fried but without the paranoia and anxiety. Laying in bed with my dog watching anime. Literally melting into my bed.