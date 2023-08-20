Midnight Climax
Midnight Climax is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MK Ultra and Raven. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Midnight Climax is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the CIA’s mind control program that involved LSD and other drugs. Midnight Climax is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Midnight Climax effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Midnight Climax when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Curio Wellness, Midnight Climax features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Midnight Climax typically ranges from $30-$40. Midnight Climax is a great strain to enjoy in the evening or night, as it can induce a powerful yet clear-headed high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Midnight Climax, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
