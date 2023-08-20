I really enjoyed this strain. I bought myself a half gram live rosin disposable from my dispensary, and I gotta say the title really fits the strain. The taste of this green is a smooth berry fruit with a strong and pungent gas aroma, as well as a spicy herbal cilantro-like undertone. The effects are rather pleasant. The high started off as a relaxed but still semi-alert mixed body and mind stone, that quickly turned into a nice calm body high but also I feel it behind the eyes, in a nice way. I feel like im wrapped up in a blanket on the couch sipping hot cocoa. I think I’ll actually do that lol. This is good stuff. Highly recommend to indica lovers looking to take the edge off and get relief. This strain is good for anxiety, paranoia, and other stress-related symptoms. I dont really feel giggly fried, but I feel calm.