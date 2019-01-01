Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Midnight Mass was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Kashmiri with Bubble Candy. The terpenes are sweet and fruity with earthy undertones, and the high can be a powerful physical buzz. Midnight Mass is a great choice for a stroll through the forest or a calm evening at home.