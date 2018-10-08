Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Honestly speaking, I’m a little bit frustrated with this strain. One of the young kids at my local ace hardware recommended “mighty glue”, and said that it can fix anything in a jiffy. I’m here to say that this strain DID NOT FIX MY MARRIAGE and my kids still hate me.