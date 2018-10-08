ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mighty Glue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mighty Glue.

Avatar for Atolabor1
Member since 2018
This is a strain from GG originally GG#4 at the Farm in Boulder Colorado. they just changed the name and genitics to come up with this sour berry GG traits. Should be a good producer.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ScuBaDooB
Member since 2017
I can dig it. makes you want to talk a bunch. happy buzz 😊
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Transit22
Member since 2018
This strain relaxes your body while keeping your mind creative and talkative. I’ve also had success using it to quit drinking alcohol as it provides a bit of a happy buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for sunnygs
Member since 2017
I’ve been going through a period of depression, this really helped me out. It helped me focus and I have a serious problem when it comes down to sitting down and getting work done.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review
Avatar for Wilros02
Member since 2016
Honestly speaking, I’m a little bit frustrated with this strain. One of the young kids at my local ace hardware recommended “mighty glue”, and said that it can fix anything in a jiffy. I’m here to say that this strain DID NOT FIX MY MARRIAGE and my kids still hate me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly