Smooth and hits with velvet, weighted gloves. Get comfy and stay home after enjoying. I was having some dental pain that has to wait a few days, and now, that's okay. A few bumps and bruises are also forgotten right now. I'm guessing sleep will be restful. Happy to find this strain. It's listed at 22%. Very nice preroll from a dispensary nearby; chocolate, coffee and vanilla are good descriptions of the flavors. Enjoying writing this review and plan to sleep well soon. Enjoy in moderation if new! 4 hits and I'm a seasoned (30 yrs+) smoker! I'm impressed!