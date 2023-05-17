Military Chocolate reviews
Military Chocolate strain effects
Military Chocolate strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Asthma
Military Chocolate reviews
d........y
May 17, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Smooth and hits with velvet, weighted gloves. Get comfy and stay home after enjoying. I was having some dental pain that has to wait a few days, and now, that's okay. A few bumps and bruises are also forgotten right now. I'm guessing sleep will be restful. Happy to find this strain. It's listed at 22%. Very nice preroll from a dispensary nearby; chocolate, coffee and vanilla are good descriptions of the flavors. Enjoying writing this review and plan to sleep well soon. Enjoy in moderation if new! 4 hits and I'm a seasoned (30 yrs+) smoker! I'm impressed!
s........4
July 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I love this strain. For an experienced cannabis consumer, this is a good day time strain. Good for socializing and cleaning. For someone who consumes less cannabis, I would say expect the giggles and maybe some harmless confusion (I had trouble doing math lol).
7........r
July 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
The Military Chocolate I picked up was 30.4% with lovely light green buds covered in hair and sprinkled with goodness, smooth earthy odor upon opening the bag, the buds cut and roll nicely the flavor on inhale is smooth and not overwhelming and equally as smooth on the exhale with a hint of earthy chocolate the high is cerebral with a very relaxing body buzz, this is definitely on my top 5 list...
y........v
May 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Great smoke with a smooth, euphoric high. Great head high that doesn’t leave out the body. The buds from the State of Louisiana medical facilities are quite lovely and definitely deliver.
s........0
January 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Cashed top 5 strains. He aye Bubba flavor cheese like
h........7
July 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
Picked some up in New Buffalo. I was super excited to try after finding out where it’s genetics came from (Bubba x Tropicanna Cookies) Smells/taste just like its name implies.
t........g
May 18, 2023
the buds look amazing. the taste is off the chart. the buzz is very relaxing. I recommend it.