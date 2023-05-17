Military Chocolate
Military Chocolate is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Tropicanna Cookies. This strain is a rich and bold strain that features flavors of chocolate, coffee and vanilla cream with spicy undertones and an earthy kush exhale. Military Chocolate is a potent strain that can produce a balanced and euphoric high. Military Chocolate is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Military Chocolate effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Military Chocolate when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Military Chocolate features flavors like chocolate, coffee, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Military Chocolate typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Military Chocolate is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Military Chocolate, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Military Chocolate strain effects
Military Chocolate strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Asthma
