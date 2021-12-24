Milk and Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Milk and Cookies.

write a review

Milk and Cookies strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Milk and Cookies strain helps with

  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Milk and Cookies reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 24, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Super smooth smoke with a subtle vanilla aftertaste. Gives you that floaty kind of high that doesn't necessarily lock you in your seat but doesn't have you jumping off the walls either
13 people found this helpful
March 5, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
the best strain I’ve ever tried in my life. strongly smells and tastes of chocolate chip cookies and a cup of milk. absolutely delicious. this strain also left me feeling very happy and euphoric
9 people found this helpful
September 20, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Sweet, smooth and smashed. Buttery taste with a little hint of vanilla. The smell is heavy but sweet, so crack a window! This is a calm high that may help with sleep! ❤️
7 people found this helpful
October 13, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This strain is the definition of a Mary bear
4 people found this helpful
January 23, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Fire. Don’t sleep on it!
3 people found this helpful
October 18, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Idk I’m super high right now, this stuff is pretty neato skittly dittly dooo!
3 people found this helpful
August 26, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
I love the high from this. I am A newer smoker of only about 5 months but when I heard about this new strain, I knew I had to try it, because I like gsc and anything to so with that in some way. The high creeps up on you for an Intense head high that slowly creeps into your body leaving you couch locked so be prepared. I have yet to try it while I'm active in doing something but for relaxation purposes I'd give this 4/5.
3 people found this helpful
January 11, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Smooth and Milky hits (top tier)
3 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Milk and Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...