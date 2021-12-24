I love the high from this. I am A newer smoker of only about 5 months but when I heard about this new strain, I knew I had to try it, because I like gsc and anything to so with that in some way. The high creeps up on you for an Intense head high that slowly creeps into your body leaving you couch locked so be prepared. I have yet to try it while I'm active in doing something but for relaxation purposes I'd give this 4/5.