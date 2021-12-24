Milk and Cookies reviews
Milk and Cookies strain effects
Milk and Cookies strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
j........s
December 24, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Super smooth smoke with a subtle vanilla aftertaste. Gives you that floaty kind of high that doesn't necessarily lock you in your seat but doesn't have you jumping off the walls either
a........d
March 5, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
the best strain I’ve ever tried in my life. strongly smells and tastes of chocolate chip cookies and a cup of milk. absolutely delicious. this strain also left me feeling very happy and euphoric
j........2
September 20, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sweet, smooth and smashed. Buttery taste with a little hint of vanilla. The smell is heavy but sweet, so crack a window! This is a calm high that may help with sleep! ❤️
k........2
October 13, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This strain is the definition of a Mary bear
A........8
January 23, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Fire. Don’t sleep on it!
n........0
October 18, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
Idk I’m super high right now, this stuff is pretty neato skittly dittly dooo!
c........7
August 26, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
I love the high from this. I am A newer smoker of only about 5 months but when I heard about this new strain, I knew I had to try it, because I like gsc and anything to so with that in some way. The high creeps up on you for an Intense head high that slowly creeps into your body leaving you couch locked so be prepared. I have yet to try it while I'm active in doing something but for relaxation purposes I'd give this 4/5.
z........z
January 11, 2022
Relaxed
Smooth and Milky hits (top tier)