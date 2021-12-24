stock photo similar to Milk and Cookies
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%

Milk and Cookies

Milk and Cookies is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cookies N Cream and Triple OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Milk and Cookies is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Milk and Cookies effects make them feel relaxed, giggly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Milk and Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Milk and Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of sweet, butter, and vanilla. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milk and Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Milk and Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Milk and Cookies strain effects

Reported by 27 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Milk and Cookies strain helps with

  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Milk and Cookies products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Milk and Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Milk and Cookies strain reviews27

December 24, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Super smooth smoke with a subtle vanilla aftertaste. Gives you that floaty kind of high that doesn't necessarily lock you in your seat but doesn't have you jumping off the walls either
13 people found this helpful
March 5, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
the best strain I’ve ever tried in my life. strongly smells and tastes of chocolate chip cookies and a cup of milk. absolutely delicious. this strain also left me feeling very happy and euphoric
9 people found this helpful
September 20, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Sweet, smooth and smashed. Buttery taste with a little hint of vanilla. The smell is heavy but sweet, so crack a window! This is a calm high that may help with sleep! ❤️
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Milk and Cookies strain genetics

Strain parent
Tog
Triple OG
parent
Milk and Cookies
MCk
Milk and Cookies