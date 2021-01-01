Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Milk Bone

Milk Bone

aka Milk Bone F2

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$0.00
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 8 reviews

Milk Bone is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Milk Bone. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Milk Bone near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Milk Bone effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 12 effects
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
16% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress

Similar to Milk Bone

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Milk Bone reviews8

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight