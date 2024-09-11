Milkman reviews
b........z
September 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I’m giving it 4/5 stars and not a 5/5 purely because I tried this in a Jeeter cart, and in my opinion the terpenes tasted too creamy for my liking and I probably wouldn’t get this strain again from that particular brand, HOWEVER the high was great and it did exactly what I needed it to do (pain relief). The best way I can describe the flavor of this specific cart is if you’ve ever tried a Los Primos horchata (it’s spot on) which most people probably haven’t unless you’re in SoCal 😂.
s........u
September 2, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
I had this strain in baby Jeeters, they taste amazing!
x........x
February 6, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Probably better in a joint than a bong but still a good smoke
G........p
August 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Different taste, hard to explain but I really liked it. Not chemical taste just a smooth hit! My fav is cantaloupe, but I don’t cough as much with this one.
a........a
August 3, 2024
The taste is disgusting! This has never happened to me before…yuck 🤮
e........4
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Really good strain
m........2
July 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Caramel and smooth smoke. Made me chatty.