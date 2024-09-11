Milkman reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Milkman.

Milkman strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Uplifted

Milkman strain helps with

  • Pain
    57% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety

September 11, 2024
I’m giving it 4/5 stars and not a 5/5 purely because I tried this in a Jeeter cart, and in my opinion the terpenes tasted too creamy for my liking and I probably wouldn’t get this strain again from that particular brand, HOWEVER the high was great and it did exactly what I needed it to do (pain relief). The best way I can describe the flavor of this specific cart is if you’ve ever tried a Los Primos horchata (it’s spot on) which most people probably haven’t unless you’re in SoCal 😂.
2 people found this helpful
September 2, 2024
I had this strain in baby Jeeters, they taste amazing!
1 person found this helpful
February 6, 2024
Probably better in a joint than a bong but still a good smoke
August 30, 2024
Different taste, hard to explain but I really liked it. Not chemical taste just a smooth hit! My fav is cantaloupe, but I don’t cough as much with this one.
August 3, 2024
The taste is disgusting! This has never happened to me before…yuck 🤮
April 25, 2024
Really good strain
July 14, 2024
Caramel and smooth smoke. Made me chatty.

