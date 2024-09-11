Indica

Milkman

Milkman is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Honey Sticks Genetics that combines Oreoz x Dual OG. The result is a plant with icy purple buds flecked with green. It gives off a ripe, creamy berry aroma swirling with lemon, skunk and pine notes, and tastes of herbal, milky earth upon inhalation. Milkman is a great option to relieve stress and anxiety while catalyzing some new creative ideas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milkman, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Milkman

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Milkman strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Milkman strain helps with

  • Pain
    57% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Milkman products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Milkman near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Milkman strain reviews8

September 11, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
I’m giving it 4/5 stars and not a 5/5 purely because I tried this in a Jeeter cart, and in my opinion the terpenes tasted too creamy for my liking and I probably wouldn’t get this strain again from that particular brand, HOWEVER the high was great and it did exactly what I needed it to do (pain relief). The best way I can describe the flavor of this specific cart is if you’ve ever tried a Los Primos horchata (it’s spot on) which most people probably haven’t unless you’re in SoCal 😂.
2 people found this helpful
September 2, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
I had this strain in baby Jeeters, they taste amazing!
1 person found this helpful
February 6, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Probably better in a joint than a bong but still a good smoke
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Milkman strain genetics