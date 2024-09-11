I’m giving it 4/5 stars and not a 5/5 purely because I tried this in a Jeeter cart, and in my opinion the terpenes tasted too creamy for my liking and I probably wouldn’t get this strain again from that particular brand, HOWEVER the high was great and it did exactly what I needed it to do (pain relief). The best way I can describe the flavor of this specific cart is if you’ve ever tried a Los Primos horchata (it’s spot on) which most people probably haven’t unless you’re in SoCal 😂.