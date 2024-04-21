Milkshake Grenade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Milkshake Grenade.
Milkshake Grenade strain effects
Milkshake Grenade strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Milkshake Grenade reviews
s........a
April 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
You get that citrus flavor from the super lemon haze with that nice mellow indica high as well. Perfect hybrid for me and beautiful flower too
c........f
October 26, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
This Seven Leaves strain is Cookies and Cream × Secret Weapon. It says so on their company website.