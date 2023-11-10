Mimosa Cake reviews
Mimosa Cake strain effects
Mimosa Cake strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
s........1
November 10, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
i haven't actually been able to get my hands on this strain, but i regularly mix wedding cake and mimosa together and it's one of my all-time favorite wake-and-bake combos. the wedding cake helps take the paranoid, anxious edge off of the mimosa and turns it into a calm, even-tempered, clear-minded and focused high that makes me want to do every household task, make small talk with every cashier, and kiss every person i see. when i smoke this i am in love with the world, especially if taken with food.
m........t
May 19, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
i like it it makes me chatty and my anxiety goes away i’d rate it a 8/10 (nothing will beat blue dream tbh)
h........q
December 13, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is hands-down the best I've ever had, not to mention an honor to grow from seed. Very attractive resinous scent during flowering stage, easy to train, early maturing. The flower offers a tropical fruit and fresh sage scent, with a hint of hops. There's also some, pine, mint, and basil coming through. The leaves are seven-leafed, with a bluish-green color at harvest, medium-thick buds with excellent trichome cover and good yield. The smoke is smooth, though there is cough, soon followed by thirst and eventually the munchies. Mine feels slightly Sativa-dominant: very uplifting, energetic, and creative, but also a long-lasting body indica euphoria that really lends itself to lying face up just offshore from a lost Greek island.